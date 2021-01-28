General

As many as 597 locals have been benefitted from a health camp organized by the Nepal Army at Uchidi health camp in Simraungadh municipality of Bara district.

General medication services along with dental care, ECG and eye treatment were provided free of cost to locals in the camp organized in collaboration among the NA 28 brigade and 28 Fi.A company, Nepal Drugs Producers Association, Province-2 Ministry of Social Development, Military Hospital Pokhara and Chandannath battalion, shared the NA Directorate of Public Relations and Information.

People belonging to the remote communities and those deprived of health services due to COVID-19 accessed services in the camp. 275 women, 183 men and 139 children received health check-up services in the camp.

Most of the service-recipients had complained of stomach pain, bone and joint problems, chronic complications, asthma, glaucoma and skin allergies, the NA sources said. The patients of hypertension, asthma, bone and joint were also provided with follow-up tests and medicines free of cost.

Based on the health camp, the NA has assessed the need of providing further services related to eye, general physician service, bone and joint and also specialist services in coming days.

Source: National News Agency Nepal