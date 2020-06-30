Games

The 13th edition of South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship scheduled in Bangladesh is to take place next year.

The championship has been postponed for next year due to coronavirus pandemic. A meeting of SAFF held on Monday decided to organize the championship in 2021. Earlier, it was decided to organize the championship in September this year.

Bangladesh has got the responsibility to organize the championship for the second consecutive time.

The 12th SAFF championship was organized in Dhaka of Bangladesh in 2018. Maldives had won the title of 12th SAFF championship while Nepal had made it to the semi-final.

Similarly, the next meeting would take decision on Women and Men SAFF U-15 Championship and SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship.

Source: National News Agency Nepal