General

At least 14 children were killed, and 19 others injured in leopard attacks in a span of five years in Tanahun district, said the district forest office.

The dead (10 boys and four girls) are in the age group of 1.5-11 years old, said assistant forest officer Raj Kumar Shrestha. In the current fiscal year, 2022/23, two children were killed and three others injured in four leopard attacks, he said.

Similarly, 77 domestic animals (69 goats, six pigs, one cow, and a calf) were killed in the 42 cases of the animal attack.

Four barking deer and one python have been rescued, and three leopards and an Asian palm civet were found dead, said Komal Prasad Kafle, chief of the Division Forest Office.

Human encroachment on the habitats of wild animals has threatened them. As a result, human-wildlife conflict take place when wild animals stray into human settlements in search of prey and water, he said.

However, the forest office has taken some initiatives to minimise human losses from wild animal attacks. Human losses from wild animal attacks have decreased to some extent after ponds have been built for wild animals at each local level, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal