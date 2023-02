General

A total of 14 houses are destroyed in a fire occurred at Athrai Rural Municipality-6 in Tehrathum district on Friday. Of the 14 houses, there were no people staying in five houses, while the local residents were residing in nine other houses. Entire food grains and clothing gutted in the fire. Attempts are ongoing to douse the fire by the local residents and police personnel. Likewise, a fire engine from Phidim Municipality has arrived after the fire.

Source: National News Agency Nepal