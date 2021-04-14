Games, sports

The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has announced a 14-member cricket team led by Captain Gyanendra Malla for the Triangular T20 Cricket Series scheduled for April17-24.

The selection for the tournament was from 20 players at a close training session, said the CAN General Secretary Ashok Nath Pyakurel. The selected team includes Captain Malla, Vice-Captain Deependra Singh Airee and players Paras Khadka, Binod Bhandari, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara, Aarif Shek, Aashif Shek, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Kamal Singh Airee, Sushan Bhari and Shahab Alam.

The double round robin match will be held at Kirtipur-based Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground. Winning two teams will reach finals. Nepal will face Netherlands and Malaysia in the tournament.

Source: National News Agency Nepal