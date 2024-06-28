14 percent rice plantation in Koshi Province



The Koshi Province has so far reported 14 percent rice transplantation.

The Agricultural Development Directorate, Koshi Province informed that rice was planted in 37,880.35 hectares of land though it normally takes place in 276,383.72 hectares.

Last year, this percent was 16.96 percent till June 29.

Directorate’s information officer Purna Maya Gurung said among 14 districts in the Province, the highest paddy cultivation takes place in Jhapa as it makes up 77759.184 hectares while the lowest plantation ( 1225) is in Solukhumbu.

To date, 11.35 percent paddy cultivation has been reported in Jhapa while it is 10 percent in Morang, 11 percent in Sunsari, 29.40 percent in Taplejung, seven percent in Sankhuwasabha, 35 percent in Solukhumbu, 29 percent in Panchthar, 30 percent in Ilam, 27 percent in Bhojpur, 25 percent in Tehrathum, 12 percent in Dhankuta, 15.25 percent in Udaypur, 12.25 percent in Okhaldhunga and 13.40 percent in Khotang.

Directorate Chief Prakash Kumar Dangi said they were preparing to celebr

ate the 21st National Paddy Day tomorrow on the 15th of the Nepali month Asad with the theme of “climate-friendly agriculture, increase in rice production”.

Source: National News Agency RSS