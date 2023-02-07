General

A 14-year-old girl died in a fire occurred at Chandannath Municipality-1 in Jumla district last night.

District Police Office, Jumla, said Bandana Bhandari, the daughter of Lok Bahadur Bhandari, of Thinke of the municipality died in the fire. The fire was doused with the help of fire brigade, security personnel and local residents.

The fire also destroyed a three-storied building of Lok Bahadur. Police stated that further investigations into the incident are initiated.

Source: National News Agency Nepal