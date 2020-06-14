General

The local farmers at Musikot Municipality-10 in RukumPaschim district have produced over 140 quintal of garlic. Garlic farming is conducted in Jhyang, Chaur, Galampati and Chun among other villages here.

The garlic has been exported outside the district, fetching the farmers Rs 1.3 million altogether, informed local people’s representative DhanBahadurKhadka.

Each farmer made Rs 20,000 to 125,000 of income from the garlic farming, according to Khadka. Garlic was sold Rs 100 per kg, Rs 20 higher than the last year.

Farmers here are elated that their produces have got market amid the ongoing lockdown.

Farmer JhuplalKhadka shared with happiness that he sold garlic worth Rs 125,000 this year. The traders directly fetch the locally produce items from the farmers which earns them more money than the time the middleman or broker is involved.

The local level has been distributing the seedlings of garlic to the farmers here besides summoning the traders directly after the farmers harvest their products, according to Khadka.

Source: National News Agency Nepal