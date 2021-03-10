General

As many as 142 incidents of loss of human and animal lives were reported in and around Dhorpatan hunting reserve in the fiscal year 2076/77 BS.

As per the government rule, the victim people in and around the reserve are entitled to get relief on the basis of the loss.

The data shows that 138 incidents were occurred by leopard alone in the area. According to the official data, seven locals were injured in the incidents of wildlife attack. Five among them were critically injured while two sustained minor injuries.

The five critically injured got relief amount of Rs 420,864 from the hunting reserve office. Two minor injured received Rs 23,600, shared chief conservation officer Birendra Prasad Kandel.

There is an increasing trend of wild beast attacks on domestic animals in the area nearby hunting reserve.

During the period, 135 domestic animals were killed in and around the reserve area. A report of the Reserve Office noted that relief amount nearly Rs 1.39 million was distributed to the victim households.

"Loss is everywhere", Kandel said, adding, "We provide relief assessing the status of loss".

Source: National News Agency Nepal