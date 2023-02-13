Health & Safety, medical

: A study carried out by the Sahid Gangalal National Heart Centre in Budhanilkantha municipality has shown that there are many children suffering from congenital heart disease.

A total of 146 students were found suffering from congenital heart disease during the study carried out on 13,000 students of government and private school located in Budhanilkantha municipality, said Hospital Director Dr Chandramani Adhikari.

The study was carried out from December 16, 2022 to February 12, 2023 where 3,820 students of government schools and 9,180 students of private schools had participated. "One hundred forty-six students were found suffering from different types of congenital heart disease. The study also shows that people might suffer from congenital heart defects without developing symptoms," Dr Adhikari shared

The Hospital released the study report at a time when Congenital Heart Defects (CHD) Awareness week is underway. The Congenital Heart Disease Awareness week is marked from February 7-14 by organising different awareness programmes every year.

Pediatric cardiologist Dr Urmila Shakya said one out of 100 people is found suffering from congenital heart disease. Congenital heart disease is one of the reasons behind the death of many children, she added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal