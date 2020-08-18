Health & Safety

Coronavirus infection cases have reached 15 in Sankhu of Shankharapur municipality. With the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Kathmandu Valley, the coronavirus cases are also increasing in Shankharapur municipality.

Chief of Health section of the municipality, Bishnu Prasad Chapagain, said that some coronavirus infected people are in home isolation and some are receiving treatment at Sushma Koirala Memorial Hospital, Sankhu.

Saying 262 people underwent PCR test at the municipality this week, he shared that contact tracing of people who came in contact with infected people is underway. The municipality has been collaborating with Sushma Koirala Memorial Hospital and People’s Life Care Hospital at the coordination of Health Section for the treatment of coronavirus infected people.

With the increasing number of coronavirus infected people, the municipality has made movement of vehicles and unnecessary movement of people strict announcing semi-lockdown.

Source: National News Agency Nepal