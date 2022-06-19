General

The exhibition that started today features books published by the Academy in between 2030 and 2079 BS (till the month of Jeth) and the event aimed to promote the reading culture, it is said.

Books ranging from the prices of Rs three to Rs 2,070 are available in the expo. They include Nepali dictionary and books of around 500 verities including that of linguistic, child literature, journal, critique, culture, science, translation, philosophy genres and so on. The event will run till July 3.

Besides, visitors will be given a significant discount on the purchase of some publications, according to event manager Sudhir Dhungel.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS