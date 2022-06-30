General

Fifteen people have taken ill after consuming poisonous mushroom in Butwal Sub Metropolitan City in Rupandehi district.

They are receiving treatment at the Lubmini Provincial Hospital. Of then, five have been admitted into intensive care units and they are reported to be in serious condition, said Thag Bahadur KC, chief of the Area Police Office, Butwal, adding that they fell ill after consuming toxic mushroom they brought from a nearby forest.

They are Rina BK, 28, Kamala BK, 28, eight-year-old Supriya BK, Bishnu BK, 38, Durga BK, 33 and Hum Bahadur BK, 50, of the sub metropolis-12, Hima Kumari Chhantyal, 62, Gauri Maya Sen, 62, Dipa Sen, 65, Yathartha GC, 14, Manju Sen, 42, Hari Sen, 64, and Prakash Sen, 37, of the sub metropolitan city-4.

Source: National News Agency Nepal