Altogether 15 women in Jhapa district have registered their nomination for major posts in the May 13 local level election.

According to Chief Returning Officer's Office in Jhapa, women are vying for major posts such as mayor and chairperson in 14 of 15 local levels in the district. A total of 130 candidates have filed candidacy for the major posts in 15 local levels.

Representing CPN (UML), Geeta Kumari Adhikari has registered nomination for mayoral post in Damak Municipality, Pabitra Mahatara for Birtamod Municipality, Mira Bhurtel for Buddashanti Rural Municipality and Durgadevi Nepal for Kachankawal Rural Municipality.

All women candidates except for Nepal have already served as deputy mayor in their respective local levels.

Similarly, Nepali Congress has fielded Ranjita Karki for mayoral post for Arjundhara Municipality and Phulamati Rajbanshi for Gaurigunj Rural Municipality.

Menuka Rajbanshi from CPN (Maoist Centre) is vying for chairperson post in Gaurigunj rural municipality. Since there is no consensus among the ruling coalition parties in most of the local levels, candidates have registered their nominations from their respective parties.

Ruling coalition partner CPN (Unified Socialist)'s Rama Khawas and Kopila Neupane are contesting for mayoral posts in Arjundhara and Shivasatakshi municipalities respectively.

Likewise, Independent candidate Radhika Khanal has filed her nomination for Gauradaha Municipality, Rastriya Prajatantra Party's Surya Kumari Khatiwada for Arjundhara Municipality and Jaro Kilo party's Maulik from Kankai Municipality, according to chief election officer Giriraj Gautam.

Source: National News Agency Nepal