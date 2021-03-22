Health & Safety, medical

Coronavirus has been confirmed on 150 more individuals across the nation in the last 24 hours. With this, the number of people infected with coronavirus has reached 276,056 so far in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, the latest number of coronavirus infection was confirmed while carrying out 4,472 PCR tests.

Similarly, three persons lost their lives due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry, the nation-wide death toll stands at 3019.

In the same period, 99 people recovered from the disease. With this, the number of recovered people has reached 272,020.

There are 1,017 active coronavirus cases in the country. Of them, 50 are in quarantine and others in isolation. A total of 2.240 million PCR tests have been carried out so far in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal