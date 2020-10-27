Key Issues, politics

A total of 15,251 persons have been enlisted to be the beneficiaries under the Prime Minister Employment Programme from eight local levels including a municipality here. They will be provided jobs under the programme in the fiscal year 2077/78BS.

The unemployed people belonging to the age group from 18 to 59 years were called for registering their names and other details for a month from July 23. Employment coordinator at Hima Rural Municipality Dipendra Poudel informed that the people who filled up the form within the given time were entered in the employment management information system (EMIS) after ascertaining that they were jobless.

Similarly, employment coordinator at Kanakasundari Rural Municipality Hansaraj Neupane informed that the people enlisted as jobless ones would be provided employment at local levels for minimum 100 days on priority basis. They would get Rs 517 per day.

All eight local levels have been allocated Rs 5.1 million in total for the implementation of programme.

Source: National News Agency Nepal