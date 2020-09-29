Health & Safety, medical

Coronavirus has been confirmed on 1,513 more individuals across the nation in last 24 hours. With this, the total number of coronavirus infected people has reached 76,258.

In a regular press briefing at the Ministry of Health and Population, Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, said that the new number of coronavirus cases was recorded in course of carrying 10,891 PCR tests in last 24 hours. A total of 1,009,298 PCR tests have been carried out so far.

On the occasion, it was shared that a total of 731 people returned home after recovery from coronavirus in last 24 hours. With this, number of people discharged after recovery has reached 55,371.

The Kathmandu Valley recorded 934 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, which is the highest number recorded so far.

According to the Ministry, 149 people tested positive for coronavirus in State 1 while coronavirus was confirmed on 58 people in State 2 in last 24 hours.

Similarly, 1,023 people tested positive for coronavirus in Bagmati State, 35 people in Gandaki State, 197 in State 5, one in Karnali State and 44 in Sudurpaschim State in last 24 hours.

Spokesperson Dr Gautam added that a total of 10,707 people are in home isolation, 9,689 people in institutional isolation and 5,778 in quarantine facilities.

A total of 213 coronaviurs infected people are receiving treatment in ICU and 34 with the help of ventilator, according to the Ministry.

A total of 10 people including three women and seven men lost their lives from coronavirus infection in last 24 hours. A 68-year-old man of Morang, 72-year-old woman from Sarlahi, 60-year-old man, 70-year-old man and 57-year-old woman from Kathmandu, 55-year-old man from Chitwan, 53-year-old man, 39-year-old man and 76-year-old woman from Banke died from COVID-19.

With this, the total number of people who have died from coronavirus has reached 491 so far.

Source: National News Agency Nepal