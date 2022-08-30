education, Science & Technology

The 15th Library Day is being celebrated on Wednesday.

The National Library Day Main Organizing Committee, 2079, formed by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, is organizing the main ceremony at the Russian Culture Centre in Kamalpokhari in Kathmandu.

The committee has appealed to all the universities of the country, social development ministries of the provinces, all 77 education development and coordination units through the Education and Human Resource Development Center, all 753 local bodies through the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, the Association of Municipalities and Rural Municipalities to organize various creative programs on the occasion and promote the expansion and use of library in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal