15th Nepal-China DCM meeting concludes, agreement to realize economic opportunities



Kathmandu: The 16th Meeting of the Diplomatic Consultation Mechanism (DCM) between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Nepal and the People’s Republic of China reviewed the whole gamut of bilateral relations between Nepal and China and assessed the progress made in the implementation of agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed and the decisions made in the past.

At the meeting that was held in Kathmandu today, Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal led the Nepali delegation while the Chinese delegation was led by Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Sun Weidong.

During the Meeting, the two sides expressed firm commitment to further promote cooperation in mutually agreed areas and committed to work in realization of economic opportunities for mutual benefits.

Both the Heads of delegation reiterated that strong foundations of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, Panchsheel, mutual trust, goodwill, and understanding remain the guiding features of Nepal-China bilateral relations, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here this evening.

ng to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here this evening.

On the occasion, Foreign Secretary Lamsal thanked her counterpart for the commitment of the Chinese side to enhancing development cooperation amidst Nepal’s LDC graduation in 2026, while Vice Minister Weidong appreciated Nepal’s commitment to One-China Principle.

Both sides shared views on maintaining the tradition of regular exchange of high-level visits. They discussed the ways and means to further enhance cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, infrastructure development, connectivity, agriculture, among others, including the promotion of Nepal’s tourism prospects in China in the context of celebration of the year 2025 as ‘Visit Nepal Year in China.’

Both sides decided to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Nepal and China with special programmes and activities in 2025. The two sides stressed the need to further activate the existing bilateral mechanisms and establish

new ones, including the Joint Commission at the level of Foreign Ministers.

The Nepali delegation comprised the Joint Secretary and Head of North East Asia Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Krishna Prasad Dhakal and senior officials from the relevant Ministries and agencies of the Government of Nepal.

Likewise, the Chinese delegation consisted of the Ambassador of China to Nepal Chen Song and other senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China and the Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu.

Earlier on Monday, the Chinese Vice Minister paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’. He is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on the President Ramchandra Paudel and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha tomorrow.

Vice Minister Weidong and his delegation arrived in Kathmandu on Monday and will depart for Beijing tomorrow, adds the statement.

Source: National News Agency Nepal