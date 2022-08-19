General

An outbreak of Corona infection has been confirmed in the District Prison, Baitadi. According to jailor Dhara Bhandari, 16 have been tested positive for the virus.

Detainees and inmates have fever, cough and other COVID-19 like symptoms and PCR and antigen mass testing was conducted. Four were confirmed to have the virus through PCR and remaining 12 through antigen. The tests were conducted on 93.

As Bhandari said, they are not in position of isolating the infected due to the reason of overcrowding. The number of inmates and detainees in the jail is four-fold more than its capacity. The real capacity of the prison is accommodating 25 while 93 reside here. The prison management is finding hard to manage them amidst the detection of infection.

The prison dwellers have been prevented for meeting with visitors. The prison building dating back to around four decades is in dire need of maintenance and renovation, it is said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal