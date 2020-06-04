General

Coronavirus has been confirmed on 16 more individuals in Baglung, Syangja, Parbat and Myagdi districts of Gandaki State this morning.

The Health Directorate, Pokhara, conformed it. With this, number of coronavirus infected people has reached 54 in the State.

Of the new coronavirus infected people confirmed at lab of Pokhara Institute of Health Sciences, 10 are from Baglung district, said Director at the Directorate, Dr Binod Bindu Sharma.

Three persons are from Nisikhola Rural Municipality, staying at quarantine constructed at the same rural municipality, four persons from Badigau Rural Municipality, staying at quarantine, three men staying at quarantine of Galkot Municipality of Baglung district.

Similarly, a person from Kaligandaki Rural Municipality of Syangja district, staying at quarantine of the same rural municipality, tested positive for coronavirus.

COVID-19 has been confirmed on four persons of Parbar district including two men of Phalebas, staying at quarantine of Kushma Municipality and two men of Bihadi Rural Municipality, staying at Kushma Municipality, according to the Directorate.

A person staying at quarantine of Mangala Rural Municipality in Myagdi district also tested positive for COVID-19.

Preparation is on to take all the infected ones to the isolation of concerned district hospitals.

Coronavirus has been confirmed on 18 people in Baglung, 13 in Syangja, 10 in Nawalparasi, nine in Parbat, two in Myagdi and one each in Tanahu and Lamjung so far.

Source: National News Agency