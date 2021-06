Health & Safety

A total of 1,618 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Bajura district. The people aged (62-64) received Vero Cell vaccination under the vaccination campaign that has been launched in all nine local levels from June 10 to 13, said Daya Krishna Panta, senior public health officer at the district health office, Bajura. The Government of China had provided vaccine support to Nepal.

The vaccination service was provide through 41 vaccination centres. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal