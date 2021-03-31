Health & Safety, medical

A total of 162 persons were found infected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Population shared this information at a regular press conference today.

The number was revealed in PCR tests conducted on 3919 persons during this period, said Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam. With today's addition, the total number of people infected with coronavirus has reached 277,309 in the country.

Currently, there are 1,493 active cases of coronavirus. The Kathmandu Valley alone recorded 67 new cases with 50 in Kathmandu District, 13 in Lalitpur and 4 in Bhaktapur.

Spokesperson Dr Gautam further informed that 59 infected persons were discharged from hospital with recovery in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is 98.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, no fatality was recorded today.

Similarly, there are 1,493 persons receiving treatment at isolation and 59 in quarantine. Thirty-eight persons are getting treatment at ICU and five with the help of ventilator.

Source: National News Agency Nepal