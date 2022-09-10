General

The country has recorded a total of 163 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

No Covid-related death was reported during the period.

The new cases were reported from 3,746 sample tests carried out in different laboratories. Likewise, the Ministry said 130 infected ones got rid of the virus during the review period.

With the latest data, the number of active case of coronavirus in the country is 2,430.

Currently, Kathmandu has more than 500 active cases of coronavirus while Lalitpur and Chitwan has 200 plus each.

The districts with zero active case include Manang, Mustang, Jajarkot, Humla, Dolpa, Jumla, Mugu, Bajhang and Darchula.

Similarly, the Ministry stated that 2,346 infected ones are in home isolation while 84 others are in institutional insolation centres. Of the active cases, 17 are receiving treatment in ICU beds and one is in ventilator support.

According to the Ministry, 480,818 people received vaccines against coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Source: National News Agency Nepal