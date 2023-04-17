Trading

A total of 1,650 small and marginal farmers in Nalitabari upazila of the district were given seeds and fertilizers free of cost as agro incentive under the Agriculture Incentive Programme for the cultivation of Aush paddy in the current Kharif season.

To increase the interest of farmers in Aush cultivation, the amount of incentive support and the number of farmers have been increased significantly in the current financial year 2022-23 in the district, Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) said.

Deputy Leader of Parliament and Awami League (AL) Presidium Member and Member of Parliament of (Nakla-Nalitabari) Sherpur-2 constituency Begum Matia Chowdhury joined the function virtually as the chief guest and inaugurated the distribution function this morning with Assistant Commissioner (Land) Effat Jahan Tuli in the chair.

The distribution function was held at the 'Mujib Birth Centenary Mancho (stage)' of the upazila this morning.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Mokchedur Rahman Lebu, Nalitabari Municipality Mayor Alhaj Abubakkar Siddique, Upazila Awami League General Secretary Waj Kuruni, Upazila Agriculture Officer (Acting) Anwar Hossain, Department of Agriculture Extension Officer Maudud Ahmad, spoke as the special guests.

Under the programme, each farmer was given five kilograms of high yielding Aush paddy seeds, 10-kg of Di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilizers and 10-kg of Muriate of potash (MOP) fertilizers free of cost for cultivating one bigha of land.

