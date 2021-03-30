Health & Safety

A total of 167 individuals have been found infected with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in the country.

With this, total number of the infected has reached 277,147 till today. According to Ministry of Health and Population, 3,140 individuals were tested PCR in the past 24 hours. With this, 2,267,408 people have undergone PCR tests in the country so far.

Similarly, 272,727 infected persons have recovered till March 30 in the country.

Meanwhile, 115 infected patients have recovered in the past 24 hours. Ministry further confirmed that three infected patients died in the past 24 hours.

The total death caused by virus infection has reached 3,030 till today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal