Various forms of violence against women (VAW) were recorded at 1,673 number in the past six months, according to the Women’s Rehabilitation Centre (WOREC).

Of them, 367 were related to rape (including 44 gang rape cases) which accounted for 22 per cent of the total VAW reported during this period.

The record of the WOREC showed that among the total VAW cases reported in the last six months, 90 per cent of the incidents had occurred in the families and society of the violence survivors which meant that the most preparators were family members.

Likewise, 825 cases were related to domestic violence, 160 were of social violence, 71 cases related to murder, 51 cases related to attempt to rape were registered with the WOREC.

Similarly, 18 cases related to human trafficking, 73 related to sexual abuse and 61 cases related to suicide and 31 to others were reported, according to WOREC.

Source: National News Agency Nepal