General

In view of increasing COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Health and Population has managed COVID-19 treatment in all seven provinces by designating hospitals. Seventeen federal and provincial hospitals in the provinces have been selected for the purpose, said Dr Samir Kumar Adhikari, joint secretary for the Ministry.

As per this management, in Province 1, Koshi Hospital, Biratnagar and B.P. Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan have to take care of COVID-19 patients. Similarly, in Madhes Province, Janakpur Provincial Hospital, Janakpur and Narayani Hospital, Birgunj will take care of infected people.

In Bagmati, infected people will be provided medical treatment at Shukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Teku, Kathmandu; Bharatpur Hospital, Chitwan; Bir Hospital, Kathmandu; Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Kathmandu; Patan Academy of Health Sciences, Lalitpur and in Gandaki Province at Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences, Pokhara and Dhaulagiri Hospital, Baglung.

Likewise, in Lumbini Province, Lumbini Provincial Hospital, Butwal and Bheri Hospital, Nepalgunj will take care of infected people while in Karnali Province, Karnali Academy of Health Sciences, Jumla and Surkhet Provincial Hospital, Birendranagar. In Sudurpaschim Province, Seti Provincial Hospital, Dhangadhi and Dadeldhura Hospital will treat COVID-19 patients.

Source: National News Agency Nepal