Human Rights, legal-Judicial

It is appalling to mention that 17 people from Dalit community have lost lives even after the introduction of Case-based Discrimination and Untouchability (Offense and Punishment) Act, 2068 (2011).

One of the harrowing stories was the murder of Nabaraj BK and his friends who were killed on grounds of their caste in connection with the bid of love marriage in Karnali Province.

Three persons lost lives this very year.

With these incidents in the background, the lawmakers expressed severe concern over ineffective implementation of the Act despite the passage of a decade since its inception. They expressed such concern during the discussion organized by HoR Committee on Law, Justice and Human Rights on the status report on implementation of the Act.

Similarly, Angira Pasi from Rupandehi was raped and murdered while Tikaram Nepali from Rukum had to face death while extending help for love marriage.

As per the report, five Dalit people died all because of ethnic discrimination in 2075BS. This year, Maya BK from Kailali was raped and murdered.

The list goes on- victims are Resham Rashaili, Rupamati Kumari Das, Mana Sarki, Shreshya Sunar, Ajit Mijar and Laxmi Pariyar, Rajesh Nepali, Sangita Pariyar, Jhuma BK, Sete Damai, Shiva Shankar Das, Manbire Sunar.

Time has come to mull why such number of Dalit people had to face death, said Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Leelanath Shrestha. He made commitment that all three layers of government would work in planned manner to wipe out racial discrimination.

Lawmaker Dev Gurung viewed that the name of the Act itself should be changed.

Another lawmaker Laxman Lal Karna stressed the need to launch massive campaign against caste-based discrimination. The priests need to be made aware to minimize incidents of caste-based discrimination, he added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal