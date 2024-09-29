170 dead in disasters, 42 missing

Kathmandu: The government has shared that number of people losing lives in rains-triggered disasters reached 170, while 42 went missing.

Spokesperson at Home Ministry, Rishiram Tiwari, shared the latest update on the casualties in flood, landslide and inundation occurred in various districts including the federal capital.

The Ministry further said 111 persons were injured in the calamities.

So far, some 4,000 people were rescued from disasters. Search, rescue and relief operations are intensified with the mobilization of security agencies. The Nepali Army helicopters airlifted 162 persons who were injured and stranded at different places of Kavre, Sindhuli and Lalitpur districts.

The disaster survivors were distributed relief materials including food stuffs, while the injured ones receiving treatment at government health facilities. “Government has given a top priority and making all-out efforts for search, rescue and relief works with the coordination of all agencies concerned. The roadways blocked at se

veral places are being resumed with the removal of debris and reconstructions,” he stated.

Even the province governments, district disaster management committees and local disaster management units are extending cooperation in response to the catastrophes, the Ministry added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal