Health & Safety, medical

A total of 1,736 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday in the country. These cases were identified while conducting PCR tests on 8,055 and antigen test on 683 individuals in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, total infected number has reached 287,567 so far in the country. Similarly, 251 infected patients have recovered in the same period. The total recovery has reached 275,806 till today.

The Health Ministry further shared that 11 persons have died of COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours. The total deaths by corona virus infection have reached 3,102 till Tuesday. There are 5,659 infected persons in isolation across the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal