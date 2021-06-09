Health & Safety

More than 150 people died from second wave of coronavirus infection in Kanchanpur district so far.

According to the District Health Office, Kanchanpur, 176 people succumbed to second wave of COVID-19 till first week of June.

The number of male died from coronavirus is doubled than women. Of them, 122 are men and 54 are women. Bhimdutta municipality has recorded the highest number of coronavirus infection death cases which is 97 while Laljhadi rural municipality recorded only one death case.

According to health officer at the Health Office, the highest number of people succumbed to the virus is from Brahmin community and least number from Dalit and indigenous community. Only one person has died from coronavirus infection at Laljhadi, which is the settlement of most of indigenous nationalities.

A total of 5,011 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Kanchanpur district. Of them, 3,359 are men and 1,652 are women. The District has now 385 active cases while others have been discharged after recovery.

Source: National News Agency Nepal