A total of 1,78,591 students are going to appear in the three-day admission test for first-year honours classes in the 2022-2023 academic session of Rajshahi University (RU).

They will fight for 4,467 seats in 59 departments under 10 faculties and two institutes this year and the entry tests will be held in A, B and C units scheduled to be held from May 29 to 31.

A total of 72,065 students will appear in the test under 'A' unit consisting of 27 departments belonging to Arts, Law, Social Science and Fine Art faculties and the Institute of Education and Research, followed by 30,675 students in 'B' unit consisting with six departments belonging to Business Studies Faculty and the Institute of Business Administration.

Besides, 75,851 students will appear in the 'C' unit test with 26 departments belonging to the faculties of Science, Agriculture, Engineering, Bioscience, and Geosciences.

Prof Sabbir Sattar said admission tests for 'C' (Science) units will be held on May 29, while May 30 and May 31 have been fixed for 'A' (Humanity) and 'B' (Commerce) units. Every day, four tests, from 9 am to 10 am, from 11 am to 12 noon, from 1pm to 2pm and 3.30pm to 4.30pm, will be held.

Each of the tests will be 100 marks and there will remain 80 multiple choice questions.

Vice-chancellor (VC) of the university Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar Tapu revealed this while addressing a press conference related to the admission test held at its Senate Building today.

Giving an overview about preparations, he said they will take the tests in MCQ method and none will be allowed to go outside of examination halls during the 60-minute examination.

None of the admission-seekers will be allowed to keep mobile phones, calculators and other electronic devices with memory cards.

Prof Golam Sabbir categorically said they are very much sincere and positive about holding the tests properly and successfully as they have close coordination with local civil and police administration.

He also told the journalists that they have adopted 25-point steps for attaining desired yields in this regard. Detailed information about the admission tests remained available in http://admission.ru.ac.bd/ website.

On the occasion, Pro-vice-chancellor Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam, Treasurer Prof Obayedur Rahman Pramanik, Registrar Prof Abdus Salam and Public Relation Administrator Prof Prodip Pandey were present.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha