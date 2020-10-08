General

The government has said that there are 181 ICU beds and 76 ventilators to provide treatment to people who are in serious condition after being infected with Corona Virus. Speaking at the regular press briefing held at the Ministry of Health and Population today, MoHP Spokesperson Dr Jageswar Gautam said of them 82 ICU beds and 27 ventilators were occupied with COVID-19 patients. Hence, 99 ICU beds and 49 ventilators are still available for the needy.

As of today, 235 people are undergoing treatment in ICU while 42 are with ventilator support in the country. There are a total of 2,600 ICU beds and 900 ventilators in different hospitals across the country.

Dr Gautam also said that the COVID-19 hospitals were readied for prevention and control of the virus, with 24 hour service including emergency service. He reiterated the request for people with minor or no symptoms to stay in home isolation by fulfilling the standards prescribed by the Ministry. Anyone unable to stay in home isolation has been asked to contact toll free number 1133, and go to the hospital in case of any health complication.

Further information in this regard can be received by calling 98512-55837 and 98512-55839, he added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal