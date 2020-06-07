General

A 19-year-old youth has died in a quarantine in ward no. 3 of KI Singh rural municipality this morning. He was a resident of the same ward and had returned from India on June 2.

Since his return from Delhi, he was staying at the Sitaram Basic School quarantine. The youth had been suffering from epilepsy since the past 12 to 13 years, according to his father.

Hearing of son’s deteriorating condition at the quarantine, his father had also been staying at the quarantine to look after his son. He died at around 3:00 am this morning.

Source: National News Agency