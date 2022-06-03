General

A total of 190,739 tourists have visited Nepal in the first five months of the year 2022.

Referring to the data from the Department of Immigration, the Nepal Tourism Board said 53,608 tourists arrived in the month of May while the number of tourist arrival in April was 58,384.

Director of Nepal Tourism Board Maniraj Lamichhane said tourism industry in the country has recovered by almost 75 per cent compared to the time prior to COVID-19 outbreak. Tourism industry in the country witnessed a severe blow after the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Director Lamichhane, the country has witnessed a positive growth in tourist arrival from Bangladesh and Europe for the recovery of tourism.

Source: National News Agency Nepal