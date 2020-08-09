General

A total of 191 Nepalis living and working in different parts of the world have died of Corona Virus so far. The latest casualty was two Nepalis who died in India last week.

According to the Non-Residential Nepalis Association, new infections were reported last week in India, Australia, Belgium, Poland, France, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Altogether, 146 Nepalis were confirmed positive to the deadly virus in Australia last week.

Nepalis in 38 different countries have been infected, with deaths reports in 16 of the countries. The total infected so far is 55,925 of which 47,437 have recovered.

Meanwhile, repatriation of Nepalis stranded due to COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown is different countries continued last week. The NRNA is helping the Nepali Embassies and diplomatic mission to coordinate the rescue work.

So far, 46,312 Nepalis have been rescued and repatriated from 58 countries, the NRNA has said. Furthermore, the bodies of 246 Nepalis who died abroad were taken back to their respective family, while 76 bodies are yet to be returned home. Another, 172 were cremated in the country of work with permission from the concerned family.

Source: National News Agency Nepal