Health & Safety, medical

The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 1,911 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. It was shown with 12,444 PCR tests conducted at various laboratories across the country, according to Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam.

The Kathmandu Valley alone had 943 positive cases in the latest update. Among them, Kathmandu had 817, Bhaktapur 58 and Lalitpur 68. Similarly, in the same period, 961 persons returned home after recovering from the virus. Total number of the people getting recovery so far has reached 57,389.

Fatality crosses 500

The Spokesperson further said 11 persons lost lives to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Ten are male and one female. It has reached the total fatality to 509.

Those losing lives are from Sunsari, Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Lalitpur, Banke, Rupandehi. The age group of those dying of the COVID-19 ranges from 35 to 68.

Similarly, among 21,830 active cases of coronavirus, 11,069 are staying in home isolation and others in institutional isolation.

Currently, 220 infected persons are receiving treatment at ICU and 25 with ventilator support. There are 5,077 in quarantine.

Source: National News Agency Nepal