Health & Safety

The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 1,913 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Similarly 2,349 persons got recovery in this period.

A total of 10,022 persons underwent PCR tests at various laboratories across the country. So far, total number of coronavirus infection has reached 204,242 in the country. Total recovery stands at 164,592.

Fifteen persons lost lives to COVID-19 in 24 hours, reaching the death toll to 1,189. The Ministry further shared that there are 38,461 active cases of coronavirus in the country.

---

Source: National News Agency Nepal