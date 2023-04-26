General

Two motorcyclists were killed in a road

accident in Chuniapara area under Shashra union in Sadar upazila of the

district today.

The deceased were identified as Babul Hossain, 55, son of Akhiluddin,

resident of Ramnagar area of the city and also an assistant land officer of

Phulbari Upazila Land Office and Sohan, 24, son of Masum, hailed from the

same area.

Dinajpur Fire Service and Civil Defense Assistant Director Enamul Haque said

the accident occurred when a Dinajpur-bound bus of Bismillah Paribahan from

Bogura overtaking another vehicle and rammed their motorbike in the area as

they were going to Eluari union land office of Phulbari upazila around 10am,

leaving the duo dead on the spot.

Police and fire service personnel recovered the bodies from the spot, he

said.

Police seized the bus but its driver and helper managed to flee.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha