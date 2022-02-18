General

Twenty crocodiles of locally known as Ghariyalas were released into the Kasara-based Rapti River today. The animals were reared at the Crocodile Breeding Center of the Chitwan National Park. With this, the number of crocodiles released in various rivers in the current fiscal year has reached 107.

On the occasion, Bharatpur Metropolis Mayor Renu Dahal, who inaugurated the event, underlined the need of combined efforts to protect the animals. CNP Buffer Zone management committee chair Prakash Dhungana and CNP Chief Conservation Officer Hari Bhadra Acharya were of the view that the conservation of the animal required support from all quarters.

Prior to this, 12 crocodiles were released in the river on the witness of Minister for Forest and Environment Ramsahay Prasad Yadav. This year, the CNP targets to release 100 crocodiles in various rivers across the country. So far, 1,692 crocodiles bred at the Centre have been released in several rivers.

Source: National News Agency Nepal