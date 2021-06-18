Games, sports

The Cricket Association of Nepal has selected 20 players as part of preparation for the Tri-nations series under the World Cup League-2 between Nepal, Scotland and Namibia. The competition will be held in Spain next month. The selection took place based on the performance of the cricketers in the Prime Minister One-Day Cricket Cup and Mayor Cups, said the CAN General Secretary Ashok Nath Pyakurel.

The selected players for closed training session include Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Bhurtel, Asrif Shek, Paras Khadka, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aashif Shek, Kushal Malla, Binod Bhandari, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Kamal Singh Airee, Abinash Bohara, Sandip Jora, Shahab Alam, Sushan Bhari, Sharad Bheshwakar, Bikram Shob, Paban Sharaff and Prithu Baskota. The closed training session will start from Sunday. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal