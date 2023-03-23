Games, sports

Nepal is placed in Group ‘B’ under the second series of the 2024 AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualification, according to the Asian Football Confederation. The series will be organised from coming June 3-11, 2023. Alongside Nepal, there are three teams, China, Myanmar and Chinese Taipei in the group.

Similarly, Australia, Vietnam, Iran and Lebanon are in Group ‘A’. Nepal made it to the second series by becoming group winner in the first series in Palestine.

In its first and second matches, Nepal defeated Palestine and Northern Mariana Islands. The series will qualify the top four teams for the 2024 AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup to be held in Uzbekistan from March 3 to 16, 2024. Various 16 teams will participate in the Asian Cup.

Source: National News Agency Nepal