Police have arrested a total of 207 persons from the Kathmandu Valley on charge of theft and pickpocket.

The Metropolitan Police Range Kathmandu held the burglars from different parts of the valley from its campaign initiated against robbery and pickpocket ahead of the festivals.

Organising a news conference on Monday, Chief of the Range Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ashok Singh said the burglars were arrested from public vehicles, shopping malls and main market areas for their alleged involvement in the pickpocket in the past 20 days.

He said that the burglars were held red-handed by the police personnel deployed in plain clothes while stealing cash, mobile phones, jewelries and other goods.

Of the 207 arrestees, investigations have been initiated against 161 while 46 others are sent to the custody through the District Administration Office via the District Attorney Office after completing the investigation process.

SSP Singh said that police personnel were deployed in the public vehicles in collaboration with the transportation entrepreneurs. Police have also stated that the burglars were found to communicate in code language to rob people in the public vehicles.

Source: National News Agency Nepal