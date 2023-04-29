education, Science & Technology

A total of 20,989 students of the district will appear in the SSC and equivalent examinations this year.

The examinations will begin tomorrow.

According to the Chapainawabganj district secondary education office, all preparations for holding the examinations in an atmosphere free from unfair means have been taken up.

The sources added that 16,312 students would appear in the SSC examination in 15 centres, 3,418 students would appear in the Dakhil examination in six centres and 1,259 students would appear in SSC (Vocational) examination in eight centres of the district.

Meanwhile, with a view to holding the examinations in an atmosphere completely free from unfair means, a meeting was held at the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Chapainawabganj.

DC AKM Galiv Khan asked the Upazila Nirbahi Officers of five upazilas of the district and the Secretaries of all the examination centres to obey the directives of the Ministry of Education properly so that the examinations can be held peacefully and without any unfair means.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha