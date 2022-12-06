General

The 20th edition of Kathmandu International Mountain Film Festival (KIMFF) is going to begin from December 8 this year.

The Himal Association is organising the event that will take place in City Hall and Nepal Tourism Board in Kathmandu simultaneously.

The annual festival will see special screening of an Indian film ‘Matto ki Saikil’ while ‘Bagh ko Bangara’ will be shown in the inaugural.

The slogan for 20th edition of KIMFF is ‘Sustainable Summits’, according to the press statement issued by the organizer. Festival director Ramyata Limbu shared that the slogan determined acknowledging the challenges brought by climate change and environmental crisis for mountain climbing.

Over 60 films from various 30 countries will be shown during the festival that will run through December 12. Over 20 national and international filmmakers will participate in the event who will interact with the audiences in sideline events.

KIMFF has been organized since 2000. Films made on mountains, mountain people, their cultures, environment issues among others are shown in the festival.

Among the films shown during the Festival, three films will be awarded. First prize carries a purse of Rs 200,000, second prize Rs 150,000 and third one Rs 100,000, the organizers said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal