General

Sudurpaschim State has recorded 21 deaths from COVID-19 so far. The province reported 9,048 infection cases as of Friday. The total 7,443 infected people got over the virus. There are highest 10 deaths from the infection in Kailali district.

Bajhang, Achham and Bajura districts witnessed two deaths each. Kanchanpur, Doti, Darchula and Dadeldhura recorded one death each.

The number of active infection cases has increased in the state, said Hem Raj Joshi, COVID-19 focal person at the Sudurpaschim Province Health Directorate. "Death toll from the infection in the state is low as compared to other states. The scope of tests has increased after increasing laboratories," he said.

Laboratories have been set up at six places in the state. Efforts were underway to set up PCR machines in Achham and Kanchanpur districts, he said. An infected person has been treated at an intensive care unit and two are on ventilator support, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal