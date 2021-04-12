General

A 21-year-old has claimed to have trekked from the east Mechi to west Mahakali wishing for world peace, happiness, prosperity and national harmony and integrity.

Abhinaya Karki, 21, of Kalinchowk rural municipality-3 of Dolakha said he had embarked on the trip on his birthday on Fagun 18 from the Mechi Bridge in Jhapa and concluded it on April 9 upon reaching Gaddachauki-based Nepal-India border pillar number 805-1 (7) in Kanchanpur district in Mahakali.

As he said, he carried the national flags of over 100 countries during his journey which was for the specific reason.

Though he had guessed that it would take two months for him to complete the trip, it happened on the 37th day.

He travelled through around 1,200 kilometres over the course of his journey. Talking to media persons at his home town Dolakha, he said he was preparing for setting out for a 100-day bicycle tour covering all 77 districts soon.

Source: National News Agency Nepal