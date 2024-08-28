210 people killed in natural disasters across country since June 10



A total of 210 people have died in various disasters such as floods and landslides triggered by the monsoon rains in various parts of the country since June 10. According to police, three died in Kathmandu Valley, 29 in Koshi Province, eight in Madhes Province, 46 in Bagmati Province, 56 in Gandaki Province, 38 in Lumbini Province, 14 in Karnali Province and 16 died in Sudur Paschim Province in various disasters.

According to Nepal Police spokesperson Dan BahadurKarki, 11 people were injured in Kathmandu Valley, 42 in Koshi province, 12 in Madhes province, 31 in Bagmati province, 47 people in Gandaki province, 25 people in Lumbini province, 68 in Karnali province and 36 people in Sudur Paschim province due to landslides.

Spokesperson Karki said that four people were rescued in Lumbini province, two in Karnali province and 111 in Sudurpaschim province. Three people have gone missing in Koshi province, one in Madhes, 43 in Bagmati province, two in Gandaki province, one in Lumbini province, one in Karnali pr

ovince and one person in Sudurpaschim province. The search for the missing persons is underway.

A total of four hundred and eight houses have been submerged due to the flood till this afternoon, Karki added.

Likewise, 365 houses, 126 sheds, 53 bridges, seven schools, and two government offices were damaged by the natural disasters, police said. Likewise, 972 cattle died from the flood. Spokesman Karki informed that 6,049 families were displaced due to the disaster during that period.

Source: National News Agency RSS