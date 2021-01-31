General

More than 21,000 new voters have been added in Siraha. A total of 21,010 voters including 11,006 male and 10,004 female were added to the list of voters in the district, according to the District Election Office.

The voter list was updated until a day before the elections were announced by the Government for coming April 30 and May 10. There were a total of 344,370 voters in Siraha in the previous elections to the House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly, according to Chief of the Office, Indira Yadav.

Meanwhile, a decision has been taken to maintain the same 221 voting centres established for the previous HoR elections. The decision was taken by the meeting of the District Election Programme Management and Monitoring Committee chaired by the Chief District Officer, Yadav said.

As per the election programme announced by the Election Office, the list of voters is now being updated based on the claims and counter claims received on it on January 29 and 30. The final list of voters shall be published on February 3.

Source: National News Agency Nepal